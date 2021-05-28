Cancel
Changes to N.S. liquor regulations good news for restaurant industry: Restaurants Canada VP

By Chris Halef
halifaxtoday.ca
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic vice president for Restaurants Canada is praising Nova Scotia's recent changes to liquor licensing regulations. On Wednesday, the provincial government announced it was making a number of changes, expanding the list of alcoholic beverages allowed with food orders to include manufactured ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and increase the value of a bottle of wine allowed with a home delivery to more than three times the cost of the food order to allow higher-end wines to be sold with food purchases.

www.halifaxtoday.ca
