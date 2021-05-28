Changes to N.S. liquor regulations good news for restaurant industry: Restaurants Canada VP
The Atlantic vice president for Restaurants Canada is praising Nova Scotia's recent changes to liquor licensing regulations. On Wednesday, the provincial government announced it was making a number of changes, expanding the list of alcoholic beverages allowed with food orders to include manufactured ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and increase the value of a bottle of wine allowed with a home delivery to more than three times the cost of the food order to allow higher-end wines to be sold with food purchases.www.halifaxtoday.ca