Changes to N.S. liquor regulations good news for restaurant industry: Restaurants Canada VP

As we slowly come off of the craziness of the last year, I still hear about people who are wary of restaurants in terms of safety. It’s important to remember that all this discussion of gloves, plastic shields, sanitizing liquids, etc., is NOT a new thing for food service professionals. Successful restaurateurs - the people who have suffered most because of this virus scare - are actually those who know the most about keeping things clean. I’m talking about properly run restaurants, and the great majority of our eateries in the Cape Region fall into that category.