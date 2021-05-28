Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photos Reveal a New Look for God of Thunder
The events of Avengers: Endgame sure took Thor on a journey. Holding himself responsible for the catastrophic ending to Avengers: Infinity War, and still reeling from the catastrophic events of Thor: Ragnarok, the God of Thunder took it upon himself to behead Thanos in Endgame‘s opening moments. And when the death of the MCU’s most powerful villain failed to make things better, Thor slipped into a deep depression, retreating into isolation, video games, and comfort eating (something we all can relate to after a year of lockdown, right?).www.denofgeek.com