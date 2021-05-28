Canadian company intends to buy Koffee Kup Bakery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Canadian company is hoping to buy Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery, which closed abruptly last month because of financial troubles. The owners of Mrs. Dunster's Bakery, based in New Brunswick, Canada, announced Thursday that they intend to purchase the assets of the Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington and its subsidiary, Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn.