Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Canadian company intends to buy Koffee Kup Bakery

Stamford Advocate
 18 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Canadian company is hoping to buy Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery, which closed abruptly last month because of financial troubles. The owners of Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery, based in New Brunswick, Canada, announced Thursday that they intend to purchase the assets of the Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington and its subsidiary, Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Business
City
Washington, VT
Burlington, VT
Business
City
Brattleboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Bakeries#Ap#The Koffee Kup Bakery#Vermont Bread Company#The Superior Bakery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
Country
Canada
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
Vermont StateWCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Get your COVID shot at the beach

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visit the beach and get a vaccination-- that’s happening this week at North Beach in Burlington. On Thursday and Friday afternoons, beachgoers can get a Johnson & Johnson shot and catch some rays. And you get free parking if you’re heading to the clinic. It’s likely...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

VCF hires Molly Walsh as Research and Insight Officer

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has hired Molly Walsh as a Research and Insight Officer. Walsh joins the Community Foundation after more than thirty years covering Vermont as a newspaper reporter, spending the majority of that time at The Burlington Free Press, and most recently working for five years at the weekly newspaper Seven Days. Her byline has appeared on news stories about affordable housing, childcare, water quality, climate change, racial justice, education equity, land use, and scores of other issues impacting the state.
whdh.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
WCAX

Burlington considers lifting mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In light of new CDC guidelines on masking and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott lifting the masking requirements for vaccinated individuals in most settings, Burlington could soon be following suit. The City Council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. called by Mayor Miro Weinberger...
Vermont Statebeckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
vermontjournal.com

Mask mandate lifted for vaccinated individuals, accelerates Vermont Forward Plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that because Vermont has already hit its necessary vaccination threshold with over 60% of the population receiving at least one dose, it will move into Step 3 of the Vermont Forward Plan more than two weeks ahead of the anticipated schedule. Additionally,...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
vermontbiz.com

Evslin: Broadband equity isn’t happening in Vermont this year

Why did Progressive Senator Pearson lead the opposition?. by Tom Evslin You’d think Progressives would be all in for a plan to use a fraction of federal Rescue funds to assure that every Vermont family regardless of income or location had a chance to get connected immediately to the broadband service they need to participate in the post-pandemic world. You’d be wrong!
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
WCAX

Taxes are due Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Your taxes are due Monday. While the government extended the deadline by a month, time is up as of Monday. A tax expert tells us that there’s a lot of ways to get money back and one of the biggest misconceptions is that stimulus money is taxable.
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Swanton, VTSt. Albans Messenger

3 things to know this week: State steps up number of vaccine clinics

Vermont is continuing to push COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, and with the recent emergency authorization of vaccine use for residents age 12 to 15, an additional 27,000 are now eligible. The state has added numerous walk-in clinics and is working with schools to hold in-house clinics across Vermont this week. Also...
mynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
WCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...