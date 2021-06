Yellowstone National Park is vast. 2,221,776 million acres vast, to be specific. There’s a lot to see, and a lot that we’ll never see. Driving through the park is essential to get to the different areas, each with unique natural features, wildlife, and incredible landscapes. But to really experience the solitude and beauty, you'll want to get off the beaten path and go for a short hike. The smells, sounds and serenity of nature are well worth the time, and you don't have to climb a mountain to experience them. If you can build it into your schedule, there are plenty of easy hikes that take you to some beautiful natural features. We’ve outlined five of our favorite easy hikes in Yellowstone National Park.