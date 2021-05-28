Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

NYSDEC warns drivers to “give turtles a brake”; keep an eye out for migrating wildlife

By Michael Hallisey
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FY2Sp_0aEXhHFS00

ALBANY — The State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently reminded New Yorkers that turtles are on the move in the months of May and June, and asked drivers to “give turtles a brake.”

In New York, thousands of turtles are killed each year when struck by vehicles while migrating to nesting areas. Increasing public awareness of turtles’ nesting behavior can help save this important species.

“A turtle’s shell provides good protection from natural predators, but it cannot protect a turtle from being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road,” Seggos said. “Vehicle strikes are a major cause of turtle mortality and New York’s native turtles are more active this time of year as they seek sandy areas or loose soil to lay their eggs, sometimes even near the side of a road.”

If a motorist sees a turtle on the road, drivers are encouraged to slow down to avoid hitting it with their vehicle. If the vehicle can safely stop, motorists should consider moving the turtle to the shoulder on the side of the road in the direction it was facing.

Motorists are advised not to pick turtles up by their tails to avoid injuring the turtle. Most turtles, other than snapping turtles, can be picked up by the sides of their shell. Snapping turtles have necks that can reach a long distance and have a strong bite, so if motorists try to help a snapping turtle, they should pick it up by the rear of the shell near the tail using both hands or slide a car mat under the turtle to drag it safely across the road.

DEC reminds people to never take turtles home. All native turtles are protected by law and cannot be kept without a DEC permit.

All 11 species of land turtles native to New York are in decline. Turtles are long-lived species and it takes many years for a turtle to reach maturity. Even losing one mature female can have a negative impact on a local population. Learn more about New York’s native turtles at DEC’s website.

Four species of sea turtles can be found in New York waters, and these turtles are all either threatened or endangered. Visit DEC’s website to learn more about sea turtles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
589
Followers
493
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Cars
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
Albany, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Wildlife Conservation#Sea Turtles#Nysdec#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
News Break
Pets
Related
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Lisha Kill students collect 1,174 boxes of cereal, and turn them into dominos (w/photo gallery)

COLONIE — What do you do with nearly 1,200 boxes of cereal? You line them up like dominos and then, of course, knock ‘em over. First, the boxes did not randomly end up at the Lisha Kill Middle School. The students and staff collected them as part of a competition with South Colonie School District’s other middle school, Sand Creek. Lisha Kill students nosed out Sand Creek students by about 100 boxes and now all the more than 2,200 boxes of cereal will go to the Northeast Regional Food Bank to help feed people in need across 23 counties.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Colonie man arrested for weapon possession

COLONIE — A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, June 13, on a host of charges after threatening to shoot people. According to Lt. Daniel Belles, police were called to Maria Drive at around 11 a.m. for reports of a man armed with a handgun. Officers were able to locate...
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

HVCC to teach aeronautical tech at airport

COLONIE — Hudson Valley Community College will begin teaching a class in aviation maintenance in a hangar at the Albany International Airport starting this fall. The newly created Aeronautical Technology Institute and Aviation Maintenance Technician School will be certified by the Federal Aviation administration to offer degree and certificate programs, as well as non-credit and short term workforce training programs, to future and existing aircraft mechanics.
MusicPosted by
Spotlight News

Katie Louise, In the Valley performing at Frog Alley on June 13

SCHENECTADY — After voyaging across the country to follow her dream last year, Katie Louise is back in town for a show. The 23-year-old pop singer and retired classical pianist will perform with In the Valley at Frog Alley Brewing on Saturday, June 13. The show is free and will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Louise teased a potential collaboration between the two acts during the show.
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: What are your credentials?

Michael Hallisey is Spotlight Newspaper’s managing editor. Through his career he has earned New York Press Association awards for his coverage on education, local government, and arts and entertainment. Okay, Hivemind, I’ve got an important task in which I am in need of your assistance. What shall I wear today?
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Early voting kicks off

ALBANY — Early voting kicked off across the county on Saturday, June 12. For those voters eligible to vote in a primary, polling locations are open at the Albany County Board of Elections on Pearl Street in Albany; the Berne Volunteer Fire Company on Canaday Hill Road; the Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Elm Avenue; the Boght Community Fire Department on Preston Drive, the Guilderland Fire Department on Western Avenue and the Pine Grove United Methodist Church on Central Avenue in Colonie.
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Capital Region Heart Walk and Run set to go digital June 6

ALBANY — The 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk and Run, a digital experience, will take place on Sunday, June 6.  Hundreds of walkers and runners have registered at CapitalRegionHeartWalk.org, built teams, fundraised, and will walk or run wherever they are to fight heart disease and stroke. Participants are invited to share their photos on social […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Dept. of Health triggers confusion over mask requirements

ALBANY — A Friday letter from the head of the state Health Department pushed local school administrators to react through the weekend in order to clarify expectations surrounding masks in schools the following Monday. By Sunday afternoon, districts informed their families that their respective schools would continue to require masks...
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Affordable senior housing project introduced in Colonie

COLONIE — A plan to demolish the Elks Club off Watervliet Shaker Road, or Route 155, and build a three-story, 125,600-square-foot, 99-unit apartment building for seniors was introduced to the Planning Board at its last meeting. The plan, proposed by Colonie Senior Service Centers, would offer “affordable” units, also includes...
Glenmont, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Parent company of former Farm Family office noncommittal in face of sale rumors

GLENMONT — American National Insurance Company issued a press release addressing recent media reports that speculated over how it was exploring options, including a company sale, but the insurer did nothing to quell those rumors.  “American National has recently been made aware that there have been media reports that speculated about the Company exploring strategic […]
Latham, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

North Colonie mourns, celebrates one of their own (w/ photo gallery)

LATHAM — An emotional, heart-warming, heart-wrenching candlelight vigil was held on the Shaker campus to honor Destiny Greene, the 15-year-old sophomore shot and killed last month in Albany. Family members, classmates and school and governmental officials spoke of an intelligent, kind, fun-loving young woman with goals and plans and tried together to make sense of […]