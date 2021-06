OnePlus' next mid-range device is the Nord CE 5G, and the company has already teased it a bit and let us know that the full unveiling is coming on June 10. No need to wait that long, though, for today the upcoming phone's full spec list has been outed. It looks like the Nord CE ("CE" for "Core Edition") is based heavily on the original Nord, with a few cuts here and there to presumably give it a lower launch price.