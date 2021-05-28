Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

From heartache to goosebumps - The ten best moments from this year's Late Late Show

By Ciara Warnock., Ciara McQuillan
rsvplive.ie
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can deny that the past year has been fraught with worry and stress about the unknown, but, through it all, we have had the security of the constant that is The Late Late Show. It may have been a slightly unusual format than what we are used to, but it has been reassuring and familiar all the same. Here are our top 10 moments from last season.

www.rsvplive.ie
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Hansard
Person
Bono
Person
Shane Macgowan
Person
Niamh Kavanagh
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Ryan Tubridy
Person
Killian Donnelly
Person
Gay Byrne
Person
Kathleen Watkins
Person
Hozier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Goosebumps#The Ten#Poetry#A New Era#Greek#Uachtar In#Irish#Dubliners#The Simon Community#Toy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
Country
Greece
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Madonna, Lady Gaga Concerts to Air on Streaming Platform Qello for Pride Month

The concert streaming platform Qello Concerts will feature a special slate of concert films for Pride month, including full shows by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and more. The Celebrating Pride Collection boasts a total of 14 titles, including live shows and documentaries. All are available to stream now via Qello’s website and Amazon Prime.
TV & VideosWISH-TV

BEST moments from a year of Golden Apple

The Golden Apple Grand Finale Special airs on WISH-TV Thursday June 10th and 6:30pm. Bailey Wood and Brenna Donnelly recap an incredible -unprecedented- year of surprises, some of their favorite moments, and a preview of what's coming to the teachers in Thursday's surprise.
CelebritiesElle

Kate Winslet Looks Back On Her Best Beauty Moments From Over The Years

Welcome to Legends Only, a look back at the best beauty moments from our favorite celebrity legends. Below, Kate Winslet walks us the her best red carpet and movie magic transformations— from fire-engine red curls that started her career to all the wigs (and eyebrow wigs) that she's worn since. Here are the stories behind the glam.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ Unveils ‘Far Too Late,’ First Song From Upcoming London Production

“Far Too Late,” the first song from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella,” has been released ahead of the album drop on July 9. “Cinderella” is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by “Promising Young Woman’s” Emerald Fennell (pictured above with Webber), offering “a fresh spin with a twist on the classic fairytale.”
Beauty & Fashiongoldderby.com

Lauren Shapiro (‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ costume designer

“It is always something new; that is the constant,” explains Lauren Shapiro about designing costumes for “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” For our recent webchat, she adds, “Every time something pops up, I stop and think if we have something like that and we have to get it because we’ve never done this before. The show is really good at keeping things fresh and interesting. I always read the email and go, ‘what in the world is it this time? What am I going to have to come up with this time?’” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
SoccerPosted by
TechRadar

How to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros online: stream free from anywhere

Everyone's favourite mechanical-armed beanpole former England goal-getter is back - stronger than ever, we hasten to add - on our screens for a Euros-themed live show, shot under the shadow of the Wembley arch. Here's how to watch Crouchy's Year Late Euros online from anywhere – including for free for anyone in the UK with the BBC.
MusicStereogum

Watch Rostam Chat With James Corden And Perform “From The Back Of A Cab” On The Late Late Show

Rostam released his second solo album Changephobia last week, and he promoted it with a visit to James Corden’s Late Late Show last night. In addition to a pre-recorded performance of the album’s excellent single “From The Back Of A Cab,” he spent about two minutes chatting with Corden remotely. Corden thinks he needs to hang some art up in his studio, but Rostam says it would mess with the sound panel. It wasn’t the greatest banter, but it’s cool to see him getting this kind of spotlight. Watch it all below.
Musichellokpop.com

TXT To Perform “Magic” On ABC’s “Good Morning America” And “The Late Late Show With James Corden”

You surely don’t want to miss these historic events, MOAs! TXT will captivate fans again with their upcoming performances of their new mesmerizing track “Magic!”. Rising boy group TXT (Tomorrow X Together) will grace the American music scene once again with their upcoming appearances on Good Morning America and The Late Late Show With James Corden on June 10 and June 15, respectively.
Genoa City, WIcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Next 2 Weeks: Shocking Baby Secret, An Indecent Proposal And Hurricane Summer Sizzles

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that the next two weeks in Genoa City, Wisconsin will be full of fun, shock, intrigue and what could be an indecent proposal. Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) is like a dog with a bone trying to get to the bottom of the, ‘did my grandfather kill my father,’ riddle. The fact that her mother hired her to figure this out should be a red flag, but not to steely justice-loving Amanda. Like a sudden summer storm, look for explosive fireworks to erupt between former orphan Amanda, bio mom Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey), and mysterious granddad Sutton Ames (Jack Landron).
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is taking her listeners to New York City to celebrate the release of the movie adaptation of In the Heights. Tune in to hear songs from the movie's just-released soundtrack and more for the perfect Sunday. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Noel Gallagher Is Planning A Solo Tour 'Of Mostly Oasis Songs'

Noel Gallagher's been busy with his solo act, High Flying Birds, but despite his former band Oasis calling it quits over a decade ago, he realizes that fans want to hear those songs when they see him live. And it sounds like he's planning to give the people what they want.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Noel Gallagher Plans Acoustic Tour of Oasis Songs, Got ‘Emotional” Watching Band’s Doc

Noel Gallagher revealed that he’s planning an acoustic tour and plans to perform mostly Oasis songs. “I will probably get round to a tour of mostly Oasis songs when I do the acoustic thing,” said Gallagher. “There is always a plan to take that out properly with an orchestra on tour, but I am not sure when that will happen because of the COVID shit.”
Musicthesaxon.org

Harry Styles : Sign of the time, Watermelon Sugar, Falling… Retour sur ses meilleures performances lives

We come back to the best live performances of Harry Styles. Big fangirling moment in sight!. After reviewing the best live performances of the Jonas Brothers, we decided to come back to that of the former member of One Direction, Harry Styles. The boyband first lost Zayn in March 2015, before separating at the end of the year to the dismay of the fans. Since then, the members have each embarked on solo careers like Niall Horan who recently unveiled “Our Song” in collaboration with Anne-Marie. But it is Harry Styles who has been the most successful since this separation. The singer created a surprise with his debut album entitled Harry Styles, inspired by Queen or David Bowie. In 2019, the former 1D publishes its second opus, Fine Line where his tubes appear such as “Watermelon Sugar” or “Falling”. We therefore decided to come back to the best live performances of this singer with such a bewitching voice. Here we go !
Musicmsretailer.com

John Lennon Songwriting Contest Session 1 Ends on June 15

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest Session 1 deadline of June 15 is fast approaching. The JLSC, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will present over $300,000 in cash awards and prizes to contestants entering their original songs in 12 categories. Winners, including one Grand Prize Winner in each of 12 musical genre categories and 36 Finalists (3 in each category), will be announced September 1. Session 2 opens for submissions on June 16.
TV Showsava360.com

The Big Boss Is BACK - Corden Catch-Up

Some of our favorite monologue moments from the week of June 7th, including a return to form for the Senior Vice President of Late Night Programming, James reveals behind-the-scenes secrets, and a sexy plan to get more Americans vaccinated. More Late Late Show:. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/CordenYouTube. Watch Full Episodes: http://bit.ly/1ENyPw4. Facebook:...