Eric Sprott Increases Investment In Sassy's Gander Gold

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VFO) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its June 11, 2021 news release and pursuant to the closing of the offering of debenture units of the Company ("Debenture Units"), Peter Lacey, a director and Chair of Hemostemix, acquired the 2,500 Debenture Units. Each Debenture Unit consisted of a $1,000 principal amount debenture (each, a "Debenture") and 2,500 common share purchase warrants ("Debenture Warrants"). The principal amount of the Debentures may be convertible, only at the option of the Company (and not at the option of the holder), into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") of the at a price of $0.40 per Common Share. Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.55 per Common Share until June 10, 2023, subject to accelerated expiry provisions. Prior to the offering, Mr. Lacey held 4,491,891 Common Shares, or approximately 7.80% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Mr. Lacey also held 4,500,000 common share purchase warrants and 555,000 stock options. Mr. Lacey now controls 4,491,891 Common Shares, or approximately 7.80% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares, the Debenture in the principal amount of $2,500,000, 10,750,000 common share purchase warrants (including the Debenture Warrants) and 555,000 stock options. Assuming the conversion of the Debenture and the exercise of the common share purchase warrants (including the Debenture Warrants) and the stock options, Mr. Lacey would own or control 22,046,891 Common Shares, or approximately 29.35% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. The acquisition of the Debenture Units by Mr. Lacey was made for investment purposes. Mr. Lacey may increase or decrease his investment in Hemostemix depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The head office address for Hemostemix is Suite 1150, 707 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6. The address for Mr. Lacey is 38501 Range Road 272, Red Deer, Alberta T4P 0X6.