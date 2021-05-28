Artist collaborates with Satilla Marsh Elementary students to create playground mural
May 28—Rarely are students encouraged to paint directly on school property. Satilla Marsh Elementary made an exception. The school invited artist Kevin Bongang this semester to create a mural on the winding concrete surface of the playground in collaboration with students. Bongang met for a week with each grade level in Leigh Truett's art class to talk about art concepts and gather ideas for the mural design.