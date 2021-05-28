Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 06:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC097-145-291345- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0056.000000T0000Z-210530T1149Z/ /JOPM7.2.ER.210528T1847Z.210529T0000Z.210529T1149Z.NO/ 843 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Shoal Creek near Joplin. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.5 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins at this site. Portions of Shoal Creek Estates Flood. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following Creek in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sat Sun 1am 1pm 1am Shoal Creek Joplin 11.5 16.0 Fri 8pm 14.8 9.1 7.2

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, MO
City
Joplin, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Newton County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#06 49 00#Shoal Creek Estates Flood#Fld Obs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.