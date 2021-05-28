Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 06:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC097-145-291345- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0056.000000T0000Z-210530T1149Z/ /JOPM7.2.ER.210528T1847Z.210529T0000Z.210529T1149Z.NO/ 843 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Shoal Creek near Joplin. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.5 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins at this site. Portions of Shoal Creek Estates Flood. Target Area: Jasper; Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following Creek in Missouri Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sat Sun 1am 1pm 1am Shoal Creek Joplin 11.5 16.0 Fri 8pm 14.8 9.1 7.2