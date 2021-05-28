Cancel
Nacogdoches County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday was 16.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

