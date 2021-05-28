Is Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 the best looking game of all time?
We discuss that and more in this video chat about Sony’s gorgeous looking open-world sequel. “The next-gen consoles aren’t going to deliver much of an improvement over what we already have,” the naysayers said. “Incremental at best.” “Diminishing returns, now,” they added. Well, have those people seen the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay demo Sony put out? We’ve got the footage right here, along with me, Dorrani, and Alex talking about what we saw.www.vg247.com