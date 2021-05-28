Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 the best looking game of all time?

vg247.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe discuss that and more in this video chat about Sony’s gorgeous looking open-world sequel. “The next-gen consoles aren’t going to deliver much of an improvement over what we already have,” the naysayers said. “Incremental at best.” “Diminishing returns, now,” they added. Well, have those people seen the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay demo Sony put out? We’ve got the footage right here, along with me, Dorrani, and Alex talking about what we saw.

www.vg247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Guerrilla Games#Fighting Game#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West Human Combat Gets Even Better with Tactical Mechanic

Guerilla Game Director Mathijs de Jonge recently shared another feature from the previous game that has improved greatly in Horizon Forbidden West. In Zero Dawn, human combat was not that complicated. Hitting enemies on the body inflicted less damage compared to the head, which usually kills them in one shot. de Jonge tells us now in a recent interview with media outlet IGN that this has changed for the better. It is more challenging now.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Best PS5 Games to Play in 2021

Now that Sony’s latest console is out in the wild and starting to properly hit its stride, players will no doubt be looking for the very best games to push their consoles to the limit this year. From engrossing RPGs set amid spectacularly beautiful open-worlds to intense platforming experiences sure to test your reflexes, here we’ve compiled the very best PS5 games as of 2021 so far.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West holiday 2021 release window "isn't quite certain," says PlayStation Studios head

Horizon Forbidden West is currently scheduled to arrive in holiday 2021 according to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, but its final release date isn't set in stone. "For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season," Hulst said in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. "But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."
Video Gameswccftech.com

Horizon Forbidden West “Not Quite Certain” for 2021, Sony Working Hard to Make it Happen

Today Sony shared the disappointing news that God of War Ragnarok (or whatever the game ends up being called) won’t arrive until at least 2022, but at least we’re still getting Horizon Forbidden West this year! Sony and Guerrilla Games just showed a big chunk of gameplay, so it’s definitely coming this year, right? Well… not so fast. In a new interview, PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst talked upcoming release dates, and he didn’t sound terribly confident about a 2021 Horizon Forbidden West launch.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West will reward you for investing in its world, weapons, and characters

Horizon Forbidden West isn't asking you to focus on Aloy's face; it's asking you to focus on everything else. The smarter robots, updated arsenal, lush open world, and the new ways to explore it. Each of these are signs that developer Guerrilla Games is taking Aloy's latest adventure to the next level, offering a sequel with more nuance, agency, and an enhanced sense of player connection to it all.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart the Best Looking PS5 Game Yet?

As the first major PS5 exclusive released since the console launched last November (with due respect to the incredible Returnal), many fans hope that Ratchet & Clank Rift: Apart will show us what the next generation of gaming technology is capable of. That’s a lot of pressure to put on...
Video GamesPosted by
Newsweek

'Ratchet and Clank' Trailer Teases Crossover With 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Developed by Insomniac Games, of Marvel's Spider-Man fame, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be arriving exclusively on the PS5 this Friday. Given the imminent release date, it is hardly surprising to see that fresh details are gradually filtering through about the next-gen title, including how it takes advantage of the PS5's DualSense controller and its suite of performance mode options.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Horizon Forbidden West Director Thinks Fans Missed This Small Trailer Detail

"Horizon Forbidden West" is easily one of the most anticipated games set to be released on the PS5. On May 27, Sony released a "State of Play Gameplay Reveal" video on YouTube which was designed to showcase how the game would look on its latest console. The 14-minute long video not only offered showed off some exciting gameplay, but it also displayed the game's impressive graphical fidelity, perhaps hoping to entice a few gamers who were on the fence into upgrading (if you can actually find a PS5 in stock, that is.)
Video Gamesallnetarticles.com

The Best PC Strategy Games of All Time

Strategy is one of the key gaming genres of gaming. It isn’t easy to name the best strategy on the PC because everyone is looking for something different. Some want to compete against professional esports in Starcraft II, others prefer the sheer scale of Total War, and others want to see Gandhi drop the atomic bomb on Montezuma. You can also find out more about online casinos.
Video GamesDestructoid

Party Animals will see some very silly beasts battle on Xbox in 2022

E3 presentations can also be expected to provide you with a mix of the strange and sublime, and the Microsoft/Bethesda conference was no exception. Headed to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass in 2022, Party Animals will see an entire menagerie of furry creatures throw down in very silly battle royales.
Video Gamespsu.com

Is The Outer Worlds 2 Coming To PS5 And PS4?

Is The Outer Worlds 2 Coming To PS5 And PS4? With Microsoft announcing The Outer Worlds 2 at E3 2021, we look at the situation surrounding the game to see if a PS5 and PS4 release is possible?. Is The Outer Worlds 2 Coming To PS5 And PS4?. The Outer...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Goes to Hell on PS5, PS4 in September

Diablo 2: Resurrected has an official release date. The remastered and readjusted action RPG slaughters demons of all shapes and sizes this September on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The 23rd September, to be precise. Are you up for the return of Diablo 2? Pick your favourite class in...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Psychonauts 2 trailer confirms August release date

Psychonauts 2 has been confirmed to be releasing on August 25, 2021 a date that was announced as part of a new trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase. The 3D platformer looks to be shaping up to be another psychedelic adventure with all the visual upgrades you’d expect from a sequel 15 years in the making. In the new trailer, we get to see more than we’ve ever seen before with all the usual suspects Raz, Milla, Sasha, and co returning to Psychonauts HQ for another exciting escapade.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Redfall is a New Vampire Slaying Co-op FPS from Arkane

Freshly revealed from E3 2021. Arkane just revealed their newest game that is currently in development at the studio. The game, Redfall, is a cooperative FPS where you and some friends will be utilizing weapons and various powers to take on another form of undead foe: Vampires. Arkane says that...