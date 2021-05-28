Is Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 the best looking game of all time?

"Horizon Forbidden West" is easily one of the most anticipated games set to be released on the PS5. On May 27, Sony released a "State of Play Gameplay Reveal" video on YouTube which was designed to showcase how the game would look on its latest console. The 14-minute long video not only offered showed off some exciting gameplay, but it also displayed the game's impressive graphical fidelity, perhaps hoping to entice a few gamers who were on the fence into upgrading (if you can actually find a PS5 in stock, that is.)