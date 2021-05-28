Cancel
Jasper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 15:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC097-291345- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0055.000000T0000Z-210530T2010Z/ /CHTM7.1.ER.210529T0217Z.210529T0600Z.210529T2010Z.NO/ 845 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Spring River at Carthage. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County.

alerts.weather.gov
