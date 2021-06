OnePlus is almost set with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. A lot of details about the next mid-range phone from the Chinese OEM have surfaced. Just the other day, we noted that it would be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. It will possibly arrive with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G as the next-gen mid-rangers. The pair is coming very soon so expect more information will surface until the official launch day. The latest from our source tells us there will be an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and display will have 90Hz refresh rate.