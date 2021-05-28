Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Did Lebron James accidentally leak Apple’s new earbuds?

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this post from Lebron James. Look carefully at his earbuds. He could be wearing the much-rumored Beats Studio Buds. Stories about their existence have been circulating ever since references to them were found in beta versions of iOS 14.6. Apple, of course, bought Beats in 2014....

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earbuds#Buds#Wwdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthe360mag.com

Project 21 × LeBron James

LeBron James and L.A. Lakers Help Sell Confederate Merchandise. “Hypocrite” Basketball Star Wears Logo of Retailer Marketing Confederate Flags and Robert E. Lee Lunch Bags. Despite cultivating the reputation of a social justice warrior, basketball star LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates have hit the court with the logo of online retailer Wish on their uniforms since 2017. Members of the Project 21 black leadership network criticized James, the Lakers and the NBA for political inconsistency for their relationship of a retailer that sells products honoring the Confederacy.
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Ticked off! @LeBron James

Media headline, “Seminole eyes tree protection.” Guess what? Too little, too late......the horse has been out of the barn for a long time. Are there any trees left!?. Once again, LeBron James shows why he is considered the most egotistical and hated athlete in sports. Don’t worry about having to come to Orlando. The Magic sign players with high character and would never sign you, and you would not be welcomed to the City Beautiful by fans either. Stay in California and we will all be happy.
NBAHoopsHype

LeBron James Free Agency

By comparison, Riley’s transgressions appear relatively minor. So could James and the Heat reunite? Riley said Friday in an interview on Dan Le Batard’s radio show that he would be open to the possibility if James was (h/t Peter Botte of the New York Post). “I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming,” Riley said. “I would do that, but I doubt very much that key…That key is rusted now. “LeBron, look, he’s one of the greatest of all time, and for four years down here, if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like, it was four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships…It was the best time for the Heat. So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I’ll put a new shiny key under the mat.”
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Rules Are Different for LeBron James

Doug Gottlieb is not a fan of LeBron James skipping the post-series handshake after losing to the Suns. Doug thinks a guy like LeBron who styles himself as “King James” should be held to a higher standard. With great power comes great responsibility and James shouldn’t consider himself the G.O.A.T. if he can’t manage basic respect on the court.
ElectronicsCNET

AirPods 3: When will Apple release the new earbuds?

Apple's developers conference WWDC is less than a week away and one of the products many of us are waiting for are the third-generation AirPods. A recent Bloomberg report says Apple is set to release the new AirPods sometime this year. Earlier leaks suggested that the AirPods 3 will share some features with the $249 AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case. Leaked images seem to back up those rumors. Here's everything you need to know about the rumored AirPods 3.
Computersiclarified.com

Apple Leaks New 'homeOS' in Job Listing Ahead of WWDC

An Apple job listing appears to have leaked a new 'homeOS' ahead of the company's Worldwide Developer Conference this month. The job opening for a Senior iOS Engineer at Apple Music reads, "You’ll get to work with system engineers across Apple, learning the inner-workings of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and homeOS, and optimizing your code for performance in ways only Apple can. Come join our team and make a real difference for music lovers worldwide."
Cell Phonestheapplepost.com

App Store leak points to Apple introducing new ‘Mind’ app

With WWDC right around the corner, developer Khaos Tian has spotted Apple has updated the App Store manifest with new app ID bundle identifiers, seemingly confirming Tips and Contacts are coming to the Apple Watch alongside an all-new “Mind” app. In Khaos’s Tweet on Saturday which included a screenshot of...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James destroys Granny in new Space Jam trailer

The second trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has surfaced, and it features a hilarious clip of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James chastising Granny for having a martini at halftime of the big game. The very end of the trailer features Daffy Duck saying “We need a boost”...
ElectronicsCNET

AirPods separation anxiety? Apple has new ways to hunt down lost earbuds in iOS 15

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's AirPods are convenient, but also really small and extremely easy to lose. It turns out, those pesky wired earbuds had the one advantage of serving as a sort of physical tether. Apple plans to extend the range of its electronic tether over your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max with iOS 15 for the iPhone (developers can download iOS 15 developer beta now).
Computerspocketnow.com

Did Apple just leak the name of its next M chip?

Before the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple was rumored to release the new 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pro laptops with the upgraded M chips, but as we found out, that hasn’t happened. The next generation of M chip could be named M1X. Interestingly, Apple has included the “mx1 Macbook Pro” tag...
Computerstechinvestornews.com

Top insider leaks Apple’s biggest iPad design overhaul in years

Apple’s smallest iPad version targets a particular type of tablet buyer. It’s meant for people who want a more compact device, but who aren’t interested in supersized smartphones like the iPhone Pro Max. Anyone interested in the iPad mini 5 right now will have to deal with a few compromises. The tablet has the same …
ElectronicsBGR

Apple accidentally spoiled a new Apple Watch feature at WWDC 2021

For many Apple fans, the annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins and ends with the keynote address. This is when the company shows off all of the new features and functionality coming to its myriad operating systems for the first time, and at WWDC 2021, this is where we were introduced to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and more.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Bronny's Latest Achievement

Bronny James Jr. has been making waves in the high school basketball world and he has also been showcasing his talent when it comes to the entertainment world. While he may not stream as often as some of the top Twitch creators out there, Bronny is still a big name on the platform and as a result, he was recently signed to FaZe Clan. FaZe Clan is one of the premier video game collectives in the entire world and they pretty much pioneered the entire video game content space.