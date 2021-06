Syracuse musician Jeremy Romance has released a new music video that’s filled with references to his hometown. Romance dropped “The ‘Y’ in Your Girl is Silent” on Friday, featuring a 3-minute video that skates through popular Syracuse locations like the Strong Hearts Café, Three Lives Bar, Black Mamba Skate Park, The Sound Garden, The Brine Eatery and The Everson Museum. There are also quick shots of the MOST, Vintage Love and the Onondaga Creekwalk, as well as “Easter eggs” like a Wegmans hat and an orange bowl.