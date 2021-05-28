Cancel
Letter: ‘Normal’ Republicans must step up

By Terry Viertel, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 28 days ago

It should be no surprise that Republicans in Congress are opposed to a commission to investigate the attempt to overthrow our government. They don’t want the American public to be reminded that it was Republican insurrectionists urged on by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and many others that stormed our nation’s Capitol, destroyed property, defecated in the offices and hallways, attacked the police, and screamed about killing Mike Pence.

