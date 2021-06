Ancient Rome is seen as one of history’s most powerful civilizations. During its 1,000-year existence, it held a stronghold over Europe that many tried — and failed — to overthrow. Its emperors enacted, altered, and removed laws in order to fit the needs of society (and themselves). The penalties for defying these laws were often severe, but none more so than poena cullei, which is considered one of the Empire’s most cruel and unusual punishments.