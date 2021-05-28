Cancel
Letter: Imposing bike lanes is not equitable

By Craig Brown, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 28 days ago

In response to the letter “Address equity in transportation” (Our Readers’ Views, May 22): Where is the equity in taking away parking from our residents? It is one thing to plan for future transportation needs during development, but that planning for Columbia Street took place before the current members of our city council were born. To impose bike lanes at the expense of longtime residents to benefit a very few bike riders is the opposite of equity.

#Bike Lanes#Our Readers Views
