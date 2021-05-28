Letter: Imposing bike lanes is not equitable
In response to the letter "Address equity in transportation" (Our Readers' Views, May 22): Where is the equity in taking away parking from our residents? It is one thing to plan for future transportation needs during development, but that planning for Columbia Street took place before the current members of our city council were born. To impose bike lanes at the expense of longtime residents to benefit a very few bike riders is the opposite of equity.