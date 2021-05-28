SkillsUSA Drone Competition Prepares for 2021 Competition

Throughout our lives from birth to our adult life, competition seem to be an inevitable characteristic of our lives – we compete for attention from our parents, siblings, friends, teachers, spouses, coworkers, employers and the list goes on. Though not born with it, this trait becomes part of us because it is inculcated into us at an early stage in life. It is an external influence that can brainwash us to the extent of neglecting the negative impact it has on people – physically, emotionally or psychologically in our quest to be the winner or better person at work or in our personal lives, even with our partners. In the workspace it is found at all levels: the stage of seeking a job, in quest of promotion or allowances, starting a business, or managing one. We are challenged through experiences in early childhood to be better than someone or at something in order to take the spotlight, and our education system makes it even easier as it enhances that sense of competition by setting us against each other. It is more about the scores and grades that can be merited or the coveted award that can be won only by one person in selected subjects that are treated special. Meanwhile, education is about the exchange of knowledge, shared learning and maximising the use of information by understanding it, applying it through sustainable means and building upon it. Unfortunately, the rationale behind gaining knowledge is more often than not lost in our pursuit to gain praise and admiration rather than serve a higher purpose.