SkillsUSA Drone Competition Prepares for 2021 Competition

By grant
trfradio.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation’s skilled workforce. Employers tell SkillsUSA what skills they need from employees and SkillsUSA creates competitions based on demonstrating competency in these skills. The National Center for Autonomous Technology-based in Thief River Falls is partnering...

trfradio.com
