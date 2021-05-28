Cancel
VOTD: Original ‘Rugrats’ Cast Reunites for a Table Read, Trivia, and Plain Old Promotion

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ has released their new computer animated reboot of the Rugrats, one of the classic Nicktoons that helped put Nickelodeon on the map. Though the updated series seems to lose the charm that the quirky, 2D animation brought to the original cartoon, at least the original cast is back to voice Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica as they get into all-new adventures without adult supervision. Watch the Rugrats cast reunion below, including a table read, trivia and more.

