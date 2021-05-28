VOTD: Original ‘Rugrats’ Cast Reunites for a Table Read, Trivia, and Plain Old Promotion

Even though movie theaters are getting their groove back, the summer blockbuster season still won’t be quite as exciting as usual. That’s why Disney+ is hyping up their own summer line-up that brings some big blockbusters, new original shows, and beloved favorites from the past straight to your TV screen. In a new Summer of Disney+ preview, the streaming service touts the arrival of theatrical releases like Black Widow, Pixar’s Luca, and Jungle Cruise, new original shows including Loki and Monsters at Work, and old favorites like Adventures in Babysitting, The Sandlot, and Mrs. Doubtfire.