Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Weekend Guide: May 28-31 – Memorial Day Edition

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmwWS_0aEXg4kd00
The beach near Ocean Beach Pier, a very good option to tap into those summer vibes. Photo by Chris Stone

Memorial Day 2021, thankfully, is looking so much different than the 2020 edition. Choose from a concert or two, enjoy a debut at one of San Diego’s biggest attractions or tap into a virtual show if you’re still a bit in lockdown mode. Heck, just stroll the beach to mark the unofficial beginning of summer!

It’s worth it, of course, to pause in honor of our lost service members this weekend. The Midway Museum offers a full slate of Memorial Day activities, both virtual and live, leading up to the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Monday. Facebook Live broadcasts continue throughout the weekend. Some options:

  • Post a picture to honor a loved one on the museum’s Virtual Remembrance Wall.
  • Switchfoot performs at 5 p.m. Friday. Access to the live stream costs $11.
  • A skydiver lands on the Midway ahead of the laying of a Memorial Day wreath at 9 a.m. Monday, a ceremony that can be viewed online.

If Bricksburg on celluloid isn’t enough for you, join Emmet and friends at Legoland’s brand-new Lego Movie World. It features new rides and attractions modeled on the two Lego movies, notably Emmet’s Flying Adventure, Unikitty’s Disco Drop and Benny’s Playship. Admission for the weekend starts at $105.

Celebrate BIPOC filmmakers with San Diego Filipino Cinema, which hosts documentary directors Peter Okojie and Drama Del Rosario for a Zoom discussion at 5 p.m. Saturday. The duo will watch screenings of their award-winning films and take part in a Q&A. The stream is free, but with a $10 suggested donation.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a holiday weekend concert, in person, at Petco Park? How about two? The Beach Boys, as they should, kick off the summer, with guests John Stamos and Mark McGrath, when they arrive at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by reggae star Ziggy Marley at 8 p.m. Sunday. Marley salutes his iconic father, Bob Marley at his show. Tickets, starting at $39, remain for both shows, but are limited.

Why see a play confined to one universe when you can try out a multiverse on for size? Curious? Then try Constellations, from the Coronado Playhouse, which you can catch until Sunday. The play follows a chance encounter and the truly infinite possibilities of a couple’s relationship. Access to screen the show costs $25.

But how about new voices? “The Whole Megillah,” part of the San Diego Jewish Arts Festival, features new plays by four Jewish writers on Sunday and Monday. The plays, presented via Zoom and in collaboration with San Diego Repertory Theatre, include family dramas and a “queer shtetl Seder murder mystery.” Pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $36.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcgrath
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Ziggy Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Petco Park#San Diego Weekend Guide#The Midway Museum#Facebook Live#Midway#Legoland#Lego Movie World#Jewish#Celebrate Bipoc#San Diego Filipino Cinema#Drama Del Rosario#Q A#Zoom#Seder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Marcos, CANews 8 KFMB

Out & About: D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Not all heroes wear crepes...they MAKE THEM. Obviously. Today I want you to meet Chef Dayleen. She's internationally trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and she's also a small business owner here in San Diego. Chef Dayleen owns D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos. Through all...
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Review: San Diego Rep’s ‘Nicholas, Anna & Sergei’ is more cinema than theater

The world premiere play on film by Hershey Felder benefits San Diego Rep and 19 other international theaters. A year ago this month, San Diego Repertory Theatre presented a theatrical experiment by regular performer Hershey Felder, where the popular playwright/pianist/actor Hershey Felder livestreamed himself performing a solo play from his home in Florence, Italy.
Temecula, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Pechanga Resort Casino opens new Mexican restaurant 1882 Cantina

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula has swapped out its Lobby Bar & Grill for a new full-service Mexican restaurant that offers traditional dishes from different regions including Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico as well as tequilas and mezcals. The new 1882 Cantina, named after the year Chester A....
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Hella Mega Tour 2021 rescheduled as tour by Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer shifts dates, adds cities

The move follows announcement that 2021 tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue has been postponed until 2022, including July Petco Park show in San Diego. After being postponed for a year from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of live events, Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters has now been pushed back by 12 days and rescheduled its dates and the order of the cities it will visit.
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Our Readers Write: Puesto, Harry’s Coffee Shop, leaf blowers, pelicans, ocean

No reason to give Puesto priority over other businesses. When the first story about Puesto surfaced a month ago — asking the city to give up 10 or so parking places on Wall Street to help Puesto business — I was amazed to read how a few private sector people thought it appropriate to have the city subsidize their business. This would be at the expense of 40,000-plus La Jolla residents and visitors and hundreds of other restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and government services.