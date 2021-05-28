San Diego Weekend Guide: May 28-31 – Memorial Day Edition

The beach near Ocean Beach Pier, a very good option to tap into those summer vibes. Photo by Chris Stone

Memorial Day 2021, thankfully, is looking so much different than the 2020 edition. Choose from a concert or two, enjoy a debut at one of San Diego’s biggest attractions or tap into a virtual show if you’re still a bit in lockdown mode. Heck, just stroll the beach to mark the unofficial beginning of summer!

It’s worth it, of course, to pause in honor of our lost service members this weekend. The Midway Museum offers a full slate of Memorial Day activities, both virtual and live, leading up to the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Monday. Facebook Live broadcasts continue throughout the weekend. Some options:

Post a picture to honor a loved one on the museum’s Virtual Remembrance Wall.

Switchfoot performs at 5 p.m. Friday. Access to the live stream costs $11.

A skydiver lands on the Midway ahead of the laying of a Memorial Day wreath at 9 a.m. Monday, a ceremony that can be viewed online.

If Bricksburg on celluloid isn’t enough for you, join Emmet and friends at Legoland’s brand-new Lego Movie World. It features new rides and attractions modeled on the two Lego movies, notably Emmet’s Flying Adventure, Unikitty’s Disco Drop and Benny’s Playship. Admission for the weekend starts at $105.

Celebrate BIPOC filmmakers with San Diego Filipino Cinema, which hosts documentary directors Peter Okojie and Drama Del Rosario for a Zoom discussion at 5 p.m. Saturday. The duo will watch screenings of their award-winning films and take part in a Q&A. The stream is free, but with a $10 suggested donation.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a holiday weekend concert, in person, at Petco Park? How about two? The Beach Boys, as they should, kick off the summer, with guests John Stamos and Mark McGrath, when they arrive at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by reggae star Ziggy Marley at 8 p.m. Sunday. Marley salutes his iconic father, Bob Marley at his show. Tickets, starting at $39, remain for both shows, but are limited.

Why see a play confined to one universe when you can try out a multiverse on for size? Curious? Then try Constellations, from the Coronado Playhouse, which you can catch until Sunday. The play follows a chance encounter and the truly infinite possibilities of a couple’s relationship. Access to screen the show costs $25.

But how about new voices? “The Whole Megillah,” part of the San Diego Jewish Arts Festival, features new plays by four Jewish writers on Sunday and Monday. The plays, presented via Zoom and in collaboration with San Diego Repertory Theatre, include family dramas and a “queer shtetl Seder murder mystery.” Pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $36.