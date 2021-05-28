Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Every NFL Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle in 2021

By Alex Kay
Bleacher Report
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the NFL draft is over and almost every notable free agent has been signed, the next offseason milestone is training camp. Teams have already begun rookie minicamps and OTAs, but training camp can't begin until July 21 for first-year players, July 23 for quarterbacks and injured players, and July 28 for the rest of the league's veterans. Organizations will be tinkering with their rosters in the weeks leading up to camp, loading up on players to compete for a variety of roles during the 2021 campaign.

bleacherreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Team#Buccaneers#Panthers#Jets#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nuk#Purdue#Azcardinals Com#The Atlanta Falcons#Wide Receiver 3#The Baltimore Ravens#Rav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL offseason has been all about the quarterbacks, and for good reason. It's the most important position in team sports, and the franchises that don't have a good one are desperate to add one. We saw starters like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz traded....
NFLWenatchee World

Five impressions following Seahawks rookie minicamp

Seahawks rookie minicamp was a little more of an under-the-radar affair this year than in seasons past. They had just three draft picks to unveil. Also, COVID-19 limitations meant the Seahawks only had 31 players in the camp, which led to short practices with the team basically just one deep at each spot.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks, Add Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

CINCINNATI — Seven down, three to go. The Bengals signed seven of their 10 draft picks on Monday. The organization made the announcement after striking deals with all three of their fourth round selections—Cam Sample, Tyler Shelvin and D'Ante Smith, fifth round pick Evan McPherson, sixth rounders Trey Hill and Chris Evans, and seventh round selection Wyatt Hubert.
NFLBleacher Report

1 Move Every NFL Team Still Needs to Make in 2021 Offseason

The 2021 NFL offseason isn't over just yet. While the draft and the initial free-agent frenzy have come and gone, plenty of moves can be made between now and the start of the regular season. Quality free agents like Justin Houston, Richard Sherman and Melvin Ingram are still out there....
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Trent Taylor: Finds work in Cincy

Taylor agreed to a contract Monday with the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Cincinnati presumably views Taylor as an ideal replacement for Alex Erickson, who moved on to Houston in free agency earlier in the offseason. Like Erickson, Taylor has experience returning punts and playing out of the slot, but multiple injuries have limited the latter to only 12 appearances across the past two seasons. Even if health prevails in 2021, Taylor won't have much of a path to fantasy relevance while ranking behind at least Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon in the pass-catching hierarchy.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Bengals signing WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing free agent wide receiver Trent Taylor, NFL Network reported Monday. Taylor, 27, was with the Bengals over the weekend during rookie minicamp for a tryout, wearing ex-Bengal A.J. Green's old No. 18 jersey. The Bengals lost slot receiver and punt returner Alex Erickson to the Houston Texans in free agency, roles that can be filled by Taylor.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLktbb.com

Mike McCarthy: Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott to be full go for NFL training camp

FRISCO, Texas — When the Dallas Cowboys start training camp next month, the plan is for Dak Prescott to participate fully each day, according to coach Mike McCarthy. “He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook,” McCarthy said. “We’re not naive. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back, there’s going to be some things you have to work through, but I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.”
NFLWichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC: Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs rookies’ made most of first NFL camp

The Chiefs’ rookies got their first taste of the NFL during a weekend mini-camp. There weren’t as many first-year players as in previous offseasons, and there wasn’t contact. But coach Andy Reid said he was happy with the event, and we hear from him and the Chiefs’ first draft pick, second-rounder Nick Bolton from Mizzou, in this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast. You’ll also hear from Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, who attended the mini-camp and heard what the rookies had to say.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLYardbarker

Each NFL team's potential breakout player

The departure of Kenyan Drake could give Edmonds an opportunity to be Arizona's No. 1 running back in 2021. He had a career-high 150 touches last season, and is a great fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offense with plus receiving skills augmenting his rushing ability. 2 of 32. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle...
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Defining roles in 2021 for Browns draft picks

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns held their rookie minicamp over the weekend. It didn’t look much like rookie minicamps in years past with limited rosters. It meant practice featured a lot of individual work. Still, there were football players on the Browns’ practice fields on Friday and Saturday, including most...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Former Seahawks Third-Round Pick Lano Hill Signs With Panthers

It's been a while since the Seahawks saw some free agent movement, either in or out of the Pacific Northwest. That finally changed Sunday night—in a minor way, that is. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, safety Lano Hill - a 2017 third-round pick of Seattle's - has signed with the Panthers. This marks the third former Seahawk to make their way to Carolina this offseason, with tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan and receiver David Moore being the others.