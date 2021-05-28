Every NFL Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle in 2021

FRISCO, Texas — When the Dallas Cowboys start training camp next month, the plan is for Dak Prescott to participate fully each day, according to coach Mike McCarthy. “He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook,” McCarthy said. “We’re not naive. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back, there’s going to be some things you have to work through, but I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.”