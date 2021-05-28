Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Palliative care makes a difference when accompanying patients on their end of life journey – Viewpoint

By Catholic News Service
thedialog.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrafting the “White Book for Global Palliative Care Advocacy” in 2019, the Pontifical Academy for Life laid out its commitment to a holistic approach to caring for every sick or dying person based not on some theory, but on the real needs of patients and their families seen by Catholic doctors, nurses and chaplains in their daily exercise of care.

thedialog.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palliative Care#Exercise#Life Journey#Mass#Gospel#Catholic News Service#National Cancer Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
Related
New Hartford, NYRomesentinel.com

Hospice & Palliative Care announces website upgrade

NEW HARTFORD — Hospice & Palliative Care (HPCI) has upgraded its website www.hospicecareinc.org to offer its contents in Arabic, Bosnian, Russian, Somali, Spanish and English. Visitors to the website will click Select Language at the top of the home page for translation. Hospice officials said the Mohawk Valley is a...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Knowledge of Palliative Care Low in U.S. Population

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Knowledge levels of palliative care are low, especially for those without frequent health care utilization, according to a study published online June 4 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Motolani E. Ogunsanya, Ph.D., from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma...
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Vynca Acquires Virtual Palliative Care Provider ResolutionCare – M&A

– Vynca, a national leader in advance care planning, today announced the acquisition of ResolutionCare, a California-based innovator and provider of home-based palliative care and telemedicine. – With the acquisition of ResolutionCare’s comprehensive board-certified, physician-led palliative care model, Vynca is well-positioned to expand its support services to the seriously ill,...
Minoritiesmcknightsseniorliving.com

Hospice and palliative care falling short in Black community

Racial disparities plaguing the healthcare community are spilling over into the hospice and palliative care segments. The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) recently updated its “Black and African-American Outreach Guide” for the first time in 14 years. It did so after finding the number of Black Medicare beneficiaries receiving hospice has been static over the past few years.
Health Serviceslavernecommunitynews.com

New Medicare Rule Promotes End-Of-Life Talks Between Doctors And Patients

Physicians will be allowed to bill Medicare for discussing terminal diagnoses, hospice care and other issues, to give patients better control over their last months. It didn’t take a hard sell to convince Joe Brannigan that he needed hospice care. The longtime former legislator and executive director of Shalom House,...
HealthWesterly Sun

Join the Journey: Socializing is a crucial element of elder care

One thing you learn early in senior care administration is the importance of socialization. When talking with families, I will remind them that “socialization can be as important as their medication.” That’s the main reason that so many good, dedicated communities for the care of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias have such a wide variety of activities for their residents. Experts encourage socialization for those with dementia, so let’s look at some of the reasons why.
Healthhealio.com

VIDEO: Glaucoma care roadmap differs for each patient

Eric E. Schmidt, OD, presented a general roadmap for managing patients with glaucoma at this year’s Vision Expo East, covering diagnosis through treating progressive patients. “It’s not a cookbook,” Schmidt said. “There’s no recipe for treating glaucoma, but the presentation is going to give you some hints about where to...
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

Making a difference: As a patient advocate Stacy Cabela stays strong for families

KEARNEY — Advocating for patients ranks first for Stacy Cabela, respiratory therapist at CHI Health Good Samaritan. “That’s the No. 1 thing I pride myself on,” she said. “I always want to do what’s right for the patient, regardless of what the situation may bring. It’s hard for patients and families to decipher what the physicians are saying. Sometimes there’s a language barrier but also there can be a medical language barrier, too. I always want to make sure that the information is clear, the patients understand the process, along with what outcomes could be.”
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Apologies Restore Trust When Physicians Make Errors, Erode Patient Experience

Evidence shows that genuine apologies reduce the risk of malpractice litigation when medical errors occur. — There are best practices to follow when physicians make apologies to patients, an expert on clinician-patient communication says. Trust is an essential component in the relationship between physicians and patients. When a medical error...
Fleming Island, FLclaytodayonline.com

Community Hospice & Palliative Care hosts volunteer appreciation event

FLEMING ISLAND – The Volunteer Department at Community Hospice & Palliative Care hosted multiple Volunteer Appreciation events at six locations across North Florida, including Fleming Island, to say “Thank You” to their volunteers. The event was held outside in socially safe areas to accommodate those who attended. Volunteers enjoyed a food truck, music and were given gift bags that included a t-shirt, mask, and a phone charger tech set. Events were held at the Clay County Office on Fleming Island at 4689 U.S. Highway 17, Suite 9, as well as the Dr. Gaston J. Acosta-Rua Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Community Hospice Thrift Shop on Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville, Stephen R. Chapman Family Community Campus in St. Augustine, Central Park in Fernandina Beach and the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville. “Volunteers have always been an integral part of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and it is important that they know how appreciated they are. Our volunteers are amazing, resourceful, energetic, skilled, possessing many talents, a wealth of experience, caring, loving, compassionate, thoughtful, willing to go the extra mile, generous, sacrificial, staying until the job is done,” said Dan Batty, Volunteer Services Manager. Community Hospice & Palliative Care has more than 1,000 volunteers who bring their many talents and educational backgrounds to help with pet therapy, veteran’s projects, thrift shops, music therapy, bereavement outreach, patient and family support, spiritual care, and administrative duties and to make a difference in the community. If you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com more information.
Health ServicesFlathead Beacon

Nurses Care Deeply for Patients and the Community

Hundreds of Logan Health nurses just concluded a three-day unfair labor practices strike. It was inspiring to see both the commitment of the nurses who are working toward competitive wages, improved transparency, and more secure staffing. It was also reassuring to hear and feel the support of the Flathead Valley community. Like so many things in our valley, the nursing strike at Logan has garnered strong opinions and some vitriol. As a critical care RN at Logan, I wanted to share a few things with the larger community:
CancerMedicalXpress

Most US adults may lack knowledge about palliative care

The majority of surveyed Americans had an inadequate understanding of palliative care, and frequency of health care utilization was one determinant of knowledge, according to a study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Palliative care aims to improve the quality...
Health Servicesrichmondobserver

New nurse practitioner joins FirstHealth Palliative Care

PINEHURST — FirstHealth Palliative Care recently welcomed adult geriatric nurse practitioner Laurie Klimczyk to the team. Klimczyk joins a dedicated team of palliative medicine certified physicians, nurses, social workers and patient representatives at FirstHealth Palliative Care. Patients with a chronic or serious illness including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, stroke, kidney disease, Alzheimer's disease, and more can be cared for by the palliative care team.
CancerMedscape News

Low-Value End-of-Life Care in Some Patients With Cancer

Patients with metastatic cancer are more likely to receive low-value, aggressive interventions at the end of life if they belong to racial and ethnic minority groups or have Medicare or Medicaid coverage, according to new findings. Black patients and those covered by public insurance were more likely to be admitted...
Religionministrymatters.com

How to make a difference

I was beginning to feel discouraged the other day. Oh there’s plenty of good news. Loads of compassionate people devote themselves to making this world a better place for everybody. Still, I can’t help but see the persistent violence, hatred, want, and misery. It weighs on me. Maybe you can...
Labor Issuesroi-nj.com

Making a difference: Union workers in long-term care facilities suffered through pandemic — but may have helped save lives

There are a couple of ways to describe the experience of the workers on the front lines of the long-term care industry during the pandemic. “Draining” certainly sums it up for a regional organization representing 8,000 nursing health care workers, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. Bryn Lloyd-Bollard, a vice president of the health care worker union, might also add, “traumatic.”
CancerNews-Medical.net

Most Americans may have inadequate understanding of palliative care

Bottom Line: The majority of surveyed Americans had an inadequate understanding of palliative care, and frequency of health care utilization was one determinant of knowledge. Journal in Which the Study was Published: Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Author: Motolani Ogunsanya, PhD,...