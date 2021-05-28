Palliative care makes a difference when accompanying patients on their end of life journey – Viewpoint

FLEMING ISLAND – The Volunteer Department at Community Hospice & Palliative Care hosted multiple Volunteer Appreciation events at six locations across North Florida, including Fleming Island, to say “Thank You” to their volunteers. The event was held outside in socially safe areas to accommodate those who attended. Volunteers enjoyed a food truck, music and were given gift bags that included a t-shirt, mask, and a phone charger tech set. Events were held at the Clay County Office on Fleming Island at 4689 U.S. Highway 17, Suite 9, as well as the Dr. Gaston J. Acosta-Rua Center for Caring in Jacksonville, Community Hospice Thrift Shop on Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville, Stephen R. Chapman Family Community Campus in St. Augustine, Central Park in Fernandina Beach and the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville. “Volunteers have always been an integral part of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and it is important that they know how appreciated they are. Our volunteers are amazing, resourceful, energetic, skilled, possessing many talents, a wealth of experience, caring, loving, compassionate, thoughtful, willing to go the extra mile, generous, sacrificial, staying until the job is done,” said Dan Batty, Volunteer Services Manager. Community Hospice & Palliative Care has more than 1,000 volunteers who bring their many talents and educational backgrounds to help with pet therapy, veteran’s projects, thrift shops, music therapy, bereavement outreach, patient and family support, spiritual care, and administrative duties and to make a difference in the community. If you are interested in being a volunteer, please visit Volunteer.CommunityHospice.com more information.