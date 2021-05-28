A Pale Horse Named Death release new song “Believe In Something (You Are Lost)”
NYC-based doom/goth metallers A Pale Horse Named Death – led by Sal Abruscato (ex-Life of Agony, ex-Type O Negative) – have released their brand new single titled "Believe In Something (You Are Lost)," which you can check out below. The tune is the first new music to come off the act's recently announced new full-length album dubbed 'Infernum In Terra,' which drops on September 24th, 2021 via Long Branch Records / SPV (pre-order).