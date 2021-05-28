Cancel
Barnes: Loss of faith, loss of meaning all around us

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssNh6_0aEXfo6t00

We often hear, “That’s my opinion.” Or, “That’s your opinion.”

Those three-word assertions are the predominating dogma of modern nihilists, confident that their personal view is truth. It is to them. That’s how they see it. Derek Chauvin asserted that view. “That’s one person’s opinion,” was his response to an onlooker’s alarmed objection to his action in pinning George Floyd to the ground, as Floyd pleaded for his breath.

Chauvin’s own opinion was what mattered.

That was his confident view of his reason for suffocating his captive, as he pressed his knee on the handcuffed man’s neck for more than 9 minutes, smothering him in broad daylight, before the eyes of young and old, who claim now to have been traumatized and made to feel guilty themselves, for not having done more to save Floyd’s life.

“That’s my opinion.” We hear it a lot. Listen closely to others around you.

It is the presumed final word. That means that we are in a mess far more deadly than the coronavirus and its variants. That mess is loss of faith. It is loss of meaning. Opinion alone survives and thrives. Fruit of nihilism, this meaninglessness is the inevitable consequence of the poisonous death of God philosophy infecting our thought. God help us! And only God can! God is not dead!

Let us hear Jeremiah, and Paul, and our Redeemer Himself.

From the Lamentations of Jeremiah 3:39,40: “Wherefore doth a living man complain, a man for the punishment of his sins? Let us search and try our ways, and turn again to the Lord.”

From Paul in Philippians 2:21: “For all seek their own, not the things which are of Christ Jesus.”

And from Jesus in Matthew 7:13,14: “Enter ye in at the strait gate, for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”

Dare we say in response to Jeremiah, or Paul, or to Jesus, “That’s just one person’s opinion?” Be forewarned! Each is calling us to bear witness to Truth which greatly exceeds our subjective opinions.

I recall an incident in my Old Testament survey class at Meredith College many years ago. Dr. Ralph McLean, venerable Old Testament professor, looking like a prophet of old himself to us very young students, asked, “Does it matter what you believe, if you are sincere?”

Raising their hands, one after the other spoke up and said, basically, that sincerity was the important issue.

Caught off guard, I was surprised to hear Dr. McLean ask, “Elizabeth, what do you think?”

Feeling a little put on the spot, I responded with something like, “More than sincerity matters. We can be sincerely wrong.”

Dr. McLean appeared satisfied with the answer, but offered no comment, and continued to his next topic. My wise professor had not asked, “Elizabeth, what is your opinion?” He hoped for rigorous thought on our part. At least, he intended to nurture it.

Not a one of us had responded, “That’s my opinion.” Dr. McLean would have rejected such an answer outright, and we knew it. He might have laughed incredulously. He might have laughed out loud! LOL.

Not a one of us thought our professor was asking about our personal opinion. All of us knew he was expecting a reasoned and thoughtful analysis, an informed consideration, to the extent that we were yet capable of giving one. Each of us did the best we could to meet our highly regarded professor’s expectation.

We were being taught to think carefully and analytically, and we strained earnestly to do that.

No one had flipped off, “That’s my opinion.” No one flunked the course, either.

Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.

