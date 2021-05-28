Cancel
Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc. Announces Launch of Production at Northstar Sustainable Energy Facility

albuquerqueexpress.com
 28 days ago

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / (OTC PINK:FRMA) - Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Firma Holdings Corp. is pleased to announce that it has begun production at the NorthStar Sustainable Energy facility, a Kentucky based operator of the state-of-the-art Huff Plant which was designed and built as a Carbon Enhancement facility for heavy media course and fine coal cleaning rated at 450 tons/hr.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
