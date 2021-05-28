Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc. Announces Launch of Production at Northstar Sustainable Energy Facility

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoX Energy, Inc. ("GeoX"), an emerging growth geothermal company that is seeking to commercialize technologies to install supercritical geothermal power stations at scale in the U.S. and internationally, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors"), a leading provider of advanced technology for the global energy industry. Nabors has agreed to invest $11 million in GeoX. The proceeds from the investment will be used to fund a portion of the costs of a 50 MWn supercritical geothermal pilot project that GeoX plans to complete by the end of 2022.