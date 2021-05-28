Vior Begins Extensive Summer Field Programs and Strengthens Its Exploration Team

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation') (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51)(OTC PINK:SXMVF) is pleased to announce that it has begun an extensive summer field exploration program at its Belleterre and Skyfall gold projects in Quebec. Vior is also pleased to report the strengthening of its exploration team.

Metal Miningdallassun.com

Southern Empire Provides Oro Cruz Project Historical Mine Dumps Assay Results and Preliminary Cyanidation Metallurgical Test Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ('Southern Empire' TSX-V:SMP; Frankfurt:5RE; OTC PINK:SMPEF) is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary characterization and metallurgical assessment of surface materials collected from various historical mine waste rock dumps on its Oro Cruz Property, southeastern California.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Outlines Summer Exploration Program on its Wilding and Noel-Paul Gold Projects, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of surface exploration work on its Wilding Gold ("Wilding") and Noel-Paul Gold ("Noel") Projects, in central Newfoundland ("NL"). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional targets for drilling, expected to begin later this summer.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value 5% of $805M with a pre-tax IRR of 29.0%. After-tax Net Present Value 5% of $547M with an after-tax IRR of 24.4%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated.
Industryresourceworld.com

Blue Sky Uranium Completes First Stage of Multi-target Drilling Program at the Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), “Blue Sky” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Company has concluded the first tranche of the 4,500 metre drilling program at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina (“AGP”) The drilling completed to date tested the Ivana North target area and consisted of 1,591 metres in 40 holes (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3vLP8Zq).
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Appia Announces Start of Summer Exploration Program on Rare Earth Elements and Uranium Projects

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF)(FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia")is pleased to provide details regarding the Company's planned aggressive exploration activities on the high-grade critical rare earth elements* ("REE") Alces Lake project, and the North Wollaston and Loranger uranium projects, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LITFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF. VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Dr. John Gammon to its board of directors. Dr. Gammon has 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and management, including international positions with Falconbridge, Assistant Deputy Minister Mines and Minerals with the Government of Ontario and, since his retirement, as a consultant working with industry, governments and universities. In addition to Dr. Gammon's mineral exploration experience he has also spent a significant amount of time on aboriginal community and environmental issues. His knowledge of the Spanish language and South American culture and societies brings a depth, in addition to his industry experience, that can assist the Company with the advancement of its projects in Argentina.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') to list its shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on June 24, 2021.
Nevada Statestreetwisereports.com

Explorer Prepares to Go Deep on Nevada Gold Property

Cyon Exploration Ltd. (CYON:TSX.V; CYNXF:OTCQB) has seen a lot of changes recently. The company changed its name from True Grit Resources to Cyon Exploration Ltd. It received approval for NEX reactivation and graduation to Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange, and also listed on the OTCQB in the U.S.; a new management team has come on, and exploration drilling has begun. Plus in early June Cyon closed the acquisition of 1296067 B.C. Ltd., which held mineral claims and interest in leases of the Black Rock Canyon property.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Luminex Provides an Update on the Condor and Cascas Projects

Luminex has commenced drilling at its high-grade gold target, Nayumbi, at the Condor project. Long intercepts of copper-molybdenum mineralization in results from first three holes at Cascas. VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to provide an...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

GMV Minerals Inc. Announces Drill Mobilization at Mexican Hat Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") announces drill mobilization at its 100% owned Mexican Hat Gold project located 72 miles SE of Tucson, Az. The Company is 100% funded for this expansion drill program.
Nevada Statedallassun.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options Legal Tender Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has optioned the Legal Tender Property ('Property') to QLM Royston Hills, LLC ('QLM'). Legal Tender is a high-grade silver prospect located 62 km NW of...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ethos Engages GoldSpot Discoveries to Evaluate Toogood Project in Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot") to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on the Company's 118 km2 Toogood Project located on New World Island, approximately 65 km north of Gander, Newfoundland.
Economynny360.com

Summer Tourism Strengthens North Country Economy

Summer 2020 was a surprisingly strong season for many businesses in the north country’s tourism industry, and now business owners who run summer destinations across the region are preparing for another strange, but potentially profitable season. The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the international tourism economy last year. Hotels were...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

KENADYR MINING (HOLDINGS) CORP. ("KEN") Effective at the opening, Monday, June 28, 2021, the securities of Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp., (the "Company"), will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated May 6, 2021 a news release was issued on June 11, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for Distribution to the United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or...
Businessibc.org

Canford strengthens its team with the appointment of Ian Sadler

Canford has appointed Ian Sadler as UK business development manager as it moves to strategically strengthen its business development team. Having previously held senior roles at Cabletime and Kramer Electronics, Sadler joins Canford with a significant level of experience in the broadcast, hospitality and AV industries. “Having spent most of...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total aggregate gross proceeds of $1,300,000. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 52,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into common shares (the "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share until June 24, 2023.