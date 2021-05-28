Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Kittleson's 'Until Then' poignant, inspiring

By Julian Hast
 18 days ago

Despite an abundance of World War II novels and nonfiction over the past several years, one novel stands out in its depiction of soldiers and civilians. “Until Then” by Gail Kittleson of St. Ansgard, Iowa, tells the separate yet slightly merging stories of two main characters: Dorothy Woebbeking, a Waterloo, Iowa army nurse, and Rupert Laudner, a British constable. Kittleson’s Woebbeking character is inspired by real-life Army nurse Dorothy Worst, whose photo appears on the cover, and who lived just down the street from the Sullivan brothers.

