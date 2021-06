When we talk about “street art,” it’s often a catchall for art that happens outside, generally on walls and buildings and subway cars. But there’s one street artist trending right now who’s taking the phrase literally. Known by the discreet moniker Ememem, this Lyonnais artist has been taking potholes and sidewalk cracks and filling them in with mosaics, in a process he has dubbed “flacking.” The term is a cheeky reference to the French word flaque, for puddle, as if these mosaics are simply filling potholes as organically as rainwater might.