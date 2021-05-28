Payroll manager arrested in connection to theft from Upper Dublin non-profit organization
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police Chief Francis Wheatley announced on May 27th the arrest of Anglea Nadeau, 42, of Royersford. Nadeau was arrested on multiple felonies related to the theft of more than $154,000 from The Kintock Group, an Upper Dublin-based non-profit organization that helps recently released incarcerated individuals with reentry and other services.aroundambler.com