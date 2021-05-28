Minimize the Appearance of Large Pores with These 9 Makeup Primers

Enlarged pores are one of the most frustrating skincare woes I can personally think of. And while using a pore-filling primer or mattifying foundation to conceal them is often a good course of action, I find these products can often clog your pores even more, and therefore leave looking even bigger. As you’re probably aware, even if you have oily skin like myself, it’s still important to prep your skin with a lightweight moisturizer before makeup, which is precisely why using a pore-minimizing moisturizer is key. You’ve likely heard this before, but I’ll say it again: when you don’t give your skin any moisture, it compensates for the dehydration by producing even more oil. With that being said, using a formula that’s overly rich, thick, and full of oil isn’t going to help blur your pores or fine lines and it certainly won’t help keep shine at bay.