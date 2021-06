Xolly Mncwango has released the live performance video of the acoustic version of her single, Yebo Nkosi, which is part of her debut album, Jesus Is Enough. Xolly Mncwango took to YouTube on Thursday, 24 June 2021, to share the live performance video of the acoustic version of her single, Yebo Nkosi. The release of the live performance is a revisit of Mncwango’s debut album, Jesus Is Enough, released in 2020. This is despite the Joyous Celebration alumna having released a follow-up EP in 2021, Reliving The Passion. The EP is a compilation of some of the most popular hymns from her debut album, including Yebo Nkosi.