CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) - Get Report (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 24, 2021. Each of the three Class I Directors nominated by the Board of Directors, Mr. Walter C. Dostmann, Mr. Christian M. Zügel and Ms. Hepsen Uzcan, was elected to serve for a term of three years and until his or her respective successor is elected and qualifies. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditors for the Fund for its 2021 fiscal year. Stockholders did not approve the proposal requesting the Fund to take the steps necessary to declassify the Board of Directors.