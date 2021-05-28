Cancel
Tommy Vext teases cover of "Hunger Strike" by Temple of the Dog

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 29 days ago

Former Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext is currently teasing a cover of the track "Hunger Strike," which was originally made famous by defunct supergroup Temple of the Dog (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam). A brief in-studio performance video of the song was posted to Vext's Instagram Reels — check out the clip below.

nextmosh.com
