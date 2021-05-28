Alan Chartock’s The Capitol Connection: The Cuomo brothers kerfuffle

The modern Republican Party's defining feature is its belief that systemic racism doesn't exist and that, if it is real, those who suffer from bigotry are actually white. GOP lawmakers and other conservatives hate critical race theory. This theory holds that the U.S. society is inherently racist and exists to perpetuate economic, social and political inequalities among white people and people of colour, especially Black people. Conservatives who have written entire books about liberals being "easy to trigger" throw fits at the mention of CRT and demand it be banned from schools. They also hysterically claim that it is child abuse. You'd think that they would listen to the U.S. military on the subjects it allows cadets to discuss before they send them off to defend the country. Republicans often talk a lot about how much they respect the military. You would be wrong to think otherwise!