Track, baseball and softball reports: Four Island athletes team up to break Shelter Island School relay record
Track: The Shelter Island School varsity boys track team took on the Port Jefferson Royals at Southold High School May 20. While the Royals defeated the Islanders, we did have a school record broken in the 4-by-100 relay. Jalill Carter, Theo Olinkiewicz, Nicholas Mamisashvili and Jason Green turned in a 52-second performance to set the new mark. The team’s next contest is on Wednesday, May 26, against Mattituck.shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com