Consensus 2021 Highlights, CEO of Stellar Foundation’s Crypto Outlook, Why Nebraska Is Looking into Blockchain
"First Mover" hosts unpack the highlights from Consensus 2021, including news-breaking speeches from Ray Dalio at the start of the conference Monday and Tom Brady, who wrapped up the conference Thursday. Also, today, Stellar Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon joins the show to discuss its most significant investment so far in a Mexico-based platform and about the role of DeFi in the developing world. Plus, Nevada Senator Carol Blood on applying blockchain technology to agriculture. And why are bitcoin and ether prices down? Nicholas Pelecanos of NEM Group joins our markets discussion.www.coindesk.com