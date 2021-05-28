Cancel
YouDay: The rise of the new day

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every morning when I open my eyes, I have made it a ritual to give thanks to God for allowing me to see another day. I thank God for my family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who is involved in any aspect of my life. Next, I prepare my day by giving myself permission to experience a new day. By doing this I allow myself to experience the newness of a new day and all it has to offer. This is important because I release today from the bondage and weight of yesterday. This is key because so many of us treat a new day like the day before because it's easy to repeat the pattern of a day we once experienced than to walk through the unknowns of a new day.

