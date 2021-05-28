Genshin Impact 1.6 Release Date Set for Early June

Just over a week ago, miHoYo revealed Genshin Impact (Free) version 1.6 details in addition to confirming the release date for all platforms. As with prior updates, pre-installation goes live a few days before the update arrives and it has just gone live on iOS, Android, and PC platforms. Just like prior updates, there is no pre-installation for PS5 and PS4. Pre-downloading this update will let you save time when the actual update arrives in a few days with a much smaller in-game download needed. Genshin Impact version 1.6 ‘Midsummer Island Adventure’ brings a new limited-time area. This area is only available during Genshin Impact version 1.6 and begins with Klee showing up with a letter to set off to uncharted islands in the sea. The islands will not be available at the end of version 1.6 which means you will no longer be able to open treasure chests, gather rewards, earn quest rewards, and more there. Watch the version 1.6 trailer below: