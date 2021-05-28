Cancel
Genshin Impact 1.6 Release Date Set for Early June

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 28, 2021, miHoYo announced the Genshin Impact 1.6 release date will be June 9, 2021. This falls in line with other updates, as it will happen right after Eula’s banner and other events ended. The theme this time will be Midsummer Island Adventure. To go along with that, we’ll go to an archipelago, aid Klee on an adventure, get swimwear for Barbara and Jean, and have a chance to recruit Kazuha, the first playable character from Inazuma.

www.siliconera.com
Klee
#Mihoyo#Aether Lumine#Sea Breeze Dandelion
