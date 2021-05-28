Cancel
Energy Industry

Shareholders back HSBC climate plan

By Independent TV
The Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders have overwhelmingly passed a plan that will phase out HSBC’s lending to any coal projects around the world by 2040, and sooner in Europe. Preliminary data shows that 99.7% of investors voted in favour of the new climate pledge, making it the most popular out of all the proposals that were put to shareholders at a meeting on Friday.

