NetHack may not be the most well-known video game, but the open-source, ASCII-based dungeon-crawler remains one of the most beloved (and brutal) titles in gaming history. Released in 1987, the RPG has since garnered a dedicated, diehard community of fans who live and digitally die — quite often — by the roguelike game’s difficulty, nuance, and bone-dry sense of humor. It’s one of the rare examples of pure internet joy... and because of this, Facebook must obviously taint it with a machine learning competition that will probably one day lead to humanity’s enslavement by an army of murderous, self-aware ZuckerBots.