LANSING, MI – The Small Business Association of Michigan today honored Fenton Winery & Brewery Co-Founder and Owner Ginny Sherrow as its Advocate of the Year. “Ginny has long been an engaged SBAM member but took her advocacy to the next level this year by representing small businesses at the Capitol, testifying about the impact COVID-19 restrictions have on small businesses,” said SBAM President Brian Calley. “We can always count on Ginny to go above and beyond to advocate for small businesses with legislators and business owners alike and that’s why she is our Advocate of the Year.”