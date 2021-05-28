Ayew: Why Championship Playoff final is doubly-important for Ghana star

The Swans' style may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the Ghana star could help himself and the club by coming up trumps against Brentford. The passing statistics from Swansea City’s semi-final play-off success over Barnsley made for interesting reading: the Welsh outfit completed 47 percent of their passes in the narrow first-leg success, a return that fell to 43 percent in the 1-1 stalemate at the Liberty Stadium.