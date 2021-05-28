Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

See the stark beauty of the Soviet Union’s abandoned company towns

By Nate Berg
Fast Company
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt on the perimeter of an open pit mine or on the permafrost fringes of a massive car factory, the company towns of the former Soviet Union are urban developments of economic extremes. With Brutalist concrete buildings tinted by fading pastel paint and no shortage of monuments to Vladimir Lenin, these towns burst out from the snowy tundra of Russia’s far north, forming vast and improbable urban agglomerations near and within the frigid Arctic Circle.

www.fastcompany.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Lenin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Soviet#The Soviet Union#Car Manufacturing#Manufacturing Plants#Brutalist#Vorkuta Norilsk Mirny#Tolyatti#Norilsk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Related
Militarydallassun.com

How the Soviet Union planned to crush NATO in a week

Moscow was sure it could break its main enemy and still avoid the outbreak of a full-scale nuclear apocalypse. During the Cold War era, two rival superpowers - the USSR and the U.S. - were at any second ready for the outbreak of a hot war between them. Everybody was sure World War III would be the nuclear one and would ensure a mutually assured destruction (MAD).
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

Vladimir Shatalov, hero of Soviet cosmonauts who beat the Americans to the first manned docking in space – obituary

Vladimir Shatalov, who has died aged 93, the Russian new agency Tass reports, was a pioneering Soviet cosmonaut who flew three dramatic missions during the early years of the Space Race, and performed the first docking of two crewed spaceships in orbit. He later oversaw the training programme for new cosmonauts, and was appointed a deputy to the Supreme Soviet.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Putin Says U.S. Threats Smack of Soviet Union's Fatal Mistakes

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States was wrong to think that it is "powerful enough" to get away with threatening other countries, a mistake, he said, that led to the downfall of the former Soviet Union. Putin made the comments during a press briefing late...
Visual Artdnyuz.com

These abandoned Soviet buildings got a hauntingly gorgeous makeover

It can be hard to imagine a bygone era, especially when the buildings of that era are abandoned shells of their former selves. Ryan Koopmans, a Canadian-Dutch digital artist and photographer, and Alice Wexell, a Swedish digital artist and photographer, have given these old spaces new life with a project called “The Wild Within.” The work captures abandoned buildings in and around the Georgian town of Tskaltubo, but it’s not just a photography series. The duo digitally added vegetation to create animated images that brought the buildings to life too.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Student’s Soviet Union project resonates with Fairmount Temple cantor

Ari Feinberg, a 12-year-old seventh grader at Shaker Heights Middle School, ascended through the Ohio History Day contest for papers written by sixth, seventh or eighth graders, placing second in his region’s contest and third in the state contest. Ohio History Day, a contest hosted by the Ohio History Connection...
Europesoutheastasiapost.com

7 Russian cities with original historical centers

During the multiple wars that happened on the territory of Russia throughout time, many cities were seriously damaged or even burned out. However, there are rare places where you can almost feel as if you have stepped into the past. 1. St. Petersburg. Legion Media. While Moscow was rebuilt many...
MilitaryFUJI LOVE

Abandoned Soviet Military Airbase

You never forget childhood memories you just have to find them again. Sounds, human voices and scents are especially strong and lively. They a buried in your mind for decades then something ignites them and it feels like being in the good old days. This is exactly what happened when I visited the ghost town. I heard the sound of engines of Soviet tanks we were regularly watching as kids back in the in 1960s. Heard the tone and music of Russian voices in the street and kind of scented the smell of parfum Krasnaya Moskwa we used to scent in the bus going to school in the morning. No, these are not bad memories at all. We were carefree, we were kids and Hungary was said to be the happy the barrack of the Communist World anyhow.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Biden should ditch the Cold War-era script with Putin. There is no détente with a mob boss

On Wednesday, President Biden and Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin will have their first meeting since Biden was elected president. For many in the foreign policy establishment and diplomatic press corps, this is an exciting opportunity to conjure some Cold War drama. Historically, such summits were major happenings. They were premised on the idea that the tensions between the two nuclear powers were so great and grave, merely talking was an accomplishment in its own right.
MilitaryJamestown Foundation

Crimea’s Nuclear Potential: A Return to Soviet Practices

On April 12, amid escalating tensions along the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran expressed concern that “Crimea’s infrastructure is being prepared for potentially storing nuclear weapons” (Radio Svoboda, April 14). Even though Taran did not supply evidence for this claim, it is plausible to assert that such nuclear potential in occupied Crimea certainly exists.
WorldDaily Beast

How a Renegade ‘Middle Eastern Mafia’ Invented Modern Russian Espionage

It was a cold winter morning in Moscow in the late 2000s. At the southern end of the Slavyanskaya Square, in front of the giant windows of the six-story neoclassical edifice of the Presidential Administration, once home to the Central Committee of the Communist Party, stood a short stocky man in his early sixties, with a black mustache.