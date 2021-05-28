See the stark beauty of the Soviet Union’s abandoned company towns

You never forget childhood memories you just have to find them again. Sounds, human voices and scents are especially strong and lively. They a buried in your mind for decades then something ignites them and it feels like being in the good old days. This is exactly what happened when I visited the ghost town. I heard the sound of engines of Soviet tanks we were regularly watching as kids back in the in 1960s. Heard the tone and music of Russian voices in the street and kind of scented the smell of parfum Krasnaya Moskwa we used to scent in the bus going to school in the morning. No, these are not bad memories at all. We were carefree, we were kids and Hungary was said to be the happy the barrack of the Communist World anyhow.