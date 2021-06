Lio Rush, who appeared at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV on May 30th, issued the following statement on Instagram…. “I have written and erased this post so many times purely out of not being able to wrap my head around this. The moment I went home in a sling, I kept saying to myself ‘this was like any other time I got a little bruise or strain and I will shrug it off and continue on my new journey’. Once the pain subsided and i started to feel just how uncomfortable it was to feel my arm hanging from my body, I sunk into an immediate and rapidly growing depression because i knew something was wrong…