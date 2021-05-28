Cancel
Flower Arranging Mental Health Benefits That'll Make You Want to BYOB (Build Your Own Bouquet)

By Saanya Ali
Well+Good
Well+Good
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flower arranging mental health benefits may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the activity, but there are lots of mood-boosting perks to making bouquets. “It’s a way of calming your body, thoughts, or emotions by shifting attention away from them to something more pleasant,” says Aimee Daramus, PsyD, licensed clinical psychologist. “A lot of different forms of creativity can help to ground you, and flower arranging is a full sensory experience that can fill your mind and leave less room for anxiety.”

Well+Good

Well+Good

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

Well+Good

‘I’m an Herbalist and I Eat Orange Peels Before My Meals to Aid With Digestion’

Before you head to the drugstore to buy up all the Tums, know that there are some plant-based ways to support digestive health and ease stomach woes. For example, healthy food blogger Liz Moody swears by fennel and ginger tea whenever she’s feeling gassy. And holistic health practitioner, herbalist, and Supernatural founder Rachelle Robinett has a sweet snack she likes to nosh on to prime her gut for good digestion: baked orange peels.
