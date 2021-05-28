Cancel
Public Health

We have bigger problems than COVID-19’s origins

By Nicole Wetsman
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic scales down in the United States, debates around the origins of the virus — and speculations that it came from a lab in China, not an animal — rumbled back to life. And they’re diverting attention to the wrong places. Focusing on where the virus came from is a distraction from the rest of the urgent work governments and health agencies around the world need to do in order to end this pandemic and prepare for the next one. We don’t need a consensus on the origins of COVID-19 in order to take steps to strengthen global public health.

www.theverge.com
Joe Biden
#Covid 19#Immunization
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
China
