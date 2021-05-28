Cancel
Washington County, VT

No bond, no merger: School board votes to make middle school merger bond-contingent

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Board meeting on May 26, the board voted to make the middle school merger contingent on the passing of a bond. This means that the board will not bring seventh- and eighth-grade students from Harwood Union Middle School (HUMS) to Crossett Brook Middle School (CBMS) until the community votes “yes” on a bond, which will fund much more than the merger alone.

