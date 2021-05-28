Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Enbridge to resume heavy construction on Line 3 pipeline

By Andy Balaskovitz
energynews.us
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection: An Illinois community solar developer said its project would benefit Ameren customers. A summary in Thursday’s newsletter misattributed the statement to the utility. PIPELINES: Enbridge plans to resume heavy construction next week on the Line 3 replacement and expansion through northern Minnesota. (KARE 11) OHIO: FirstEnergy fires another top...

energynews.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Wind Power#Wind Energy#Solar Energy#Ameren#Firstenergy#Akron Beacon Journal#Alliant Energy#Wisconsin Public Radio#Illinois Newsroom#Mw#University Of Wisconsin#Wqow#Weht#Devils Lake Journal#Hutchinson News#Fulton Sun Rrb#Utilities#Illinois News Live#Fresh Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Enbridge
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

USA Gas Pipeline Players Growing

Last week, Rigzone’s downstream readers showed particular interest in articles about growth initiatives by a pair natural gas pipeline players – new construction in one case and an acquisition in another. Read on to find out which downstream-related articles garnered the most pageviews on Rigzone last week. Having won a...
Minnesota Stateenergynews.us

Line 3 pipeline protests escalate in northern Minnesota

PIPELINES: Activists chain themselves to bulldozers, excavators and other equipment as hundreds of people trespass on Enbridge property to protest Line 3 pipeline construction in northern Minnesota. (MPR News) NUCLEAR: Three Exelon nuclear plants in Illinois fail to clear grid operator PJM’s recent capacity auction, losing to other power plants...
Minnesota Statehelloniceworld.com

Group Protests Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 Pipeline in Minnesota

Demonstrators chanted ‘Stop Line 3’ as they gathered in northern Minnesota on Monday, June 7, to protest plans to replace an aging pipeline that carries crude oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin. Environmental and tribal groups campaigning against the pipeline say the plans by Enbridge Energy, a Canadian-based company, would worsen climate change. Enbridge Energy resumed construction of the pipeline in June, sparking renewed action from those opposing the pipeline. The footage, which shows protesters in Hubbard County on Monday, was streamed live to Facebook by James Hale. Credit: James Hale via Storyful.
Energy Industrymadison

Ali Brooks: Enbridge Line 3 poses existential threat

Dear Editor: I am sharing this video, writing, and art with you from a place of deep concern for the existential and species-level threat that Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline reconstruction project poses. This struggle is a front line in the movement to divest from the climate destroying fossil fuel...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: Line 3 pipeline is a threat to Minnesota

Soon, the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline construction will resume. I am firmly opposed to this corporate act of greed and plunder. Enbridge has a ghastly pipeline spill history. Enbridge promises safety but they have had over 800 spills, including 840,000 gallons into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan in 2010. Line 3 was also the largest inland spill in the U.S. on March 3, 1991 when 40,000 barrels (1,680,000 gallons) spilled near Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Writer misguided about Line 3 pipeline

A recent letter to the editor in the Stillwater Gazette stated exactly what is wrong with Line 3 pipeline opponents’ positions. First, the author claimed that oil is a dying industry. While it may be fair to say society and many industries are looking at ways to modernize our energy industry toward cleaner and greener energy, oil is going to be around for the foreseeable future. This means it’s crucial that we maintain and update our pipelines, just like we maintain and update our roads.
Energy Industryresilience.org

Who pays for the care of “orphaned” oil and gas wells? You do

When oil and gas wells end their useful life, one of two things happens: 1) They are plugged and capped to prevent further flows or 2) they are simply abandoned. When they fall into the second category, they are called “orphaned” wells and they become the responsibility of the government to secure. But that’s if the government actually knows about them. Records of well placements are not always so carefully maintained and can get lost during bankruptcies and changes in ownership or due to sheer carelessness. As a result, there appear to be far more abandoned wells than the orphaned ones that governments know about.
Politicsindiancountrytoday.com

Opponents take stand against Enbridge Line 3

Winona LaDuke, White Earth Ojibwe and executive director of Honor the Earth, conducts a media tour of Enbridge Line 3 construction sites near Park Rapid, Minnesota, on Sunday June 7, 2021. (Photo by Mary Annette Pember, Indian Country Today) Mary Annette Pember. CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minnesota — The Mississippi River, or...
Detroit, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

GM, Wabtec to develop hydrogen powered locomotives

DETROIT -- General Motors has signed a deal to develop railroad locomotives powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and battery system. Under a nonbinding agreement with locomotive maker Wabtec Corp., GM batteries and hydrogen technology will be used in locomotives to help railroads cut carbon emissions. Wabtec already has built...
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Keystone Clearwater Buys ECM Energy’s PA Water Transport Biz

Keystone Clearwater Solutions, a company that provides water services for shale drillers in the Marcellus/Utica, is buying the Pennsylvania operations of competitor ECM Energy Services. Keystone, which operates primarily in Pennsylvania, is picking up ECM’s Williamsport, PA operation and rebranding it under the Keystone name. ECM says the sale frees them up to concentrate on their operations in Ohio and West Virginia.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US expects higher oil and gas output in July

The expected gain is largely in oil production, while the growth in gas output is forecast to be marginal. The US federal government reported June 14 that it was expecting increases in both oil and gas production in the Lower 48 states next month. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA)...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Natural Gas (Marcellus Shale) Facts

PITTSBURGH,None — Natural Gas (Marcellus Shale) Facts:. • The Marcellus Shale reserves contain nearly 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas • Is twice the size of Texas's Barnett Shale (previously thought to be the largest shale formation in the U.S.) • The gas recoverable from the shale could power all of the U.S. for two years by itself—a value estimated at $1 trillion. (marcellusfacts.com) • In 2008 the PA natural gas industry had $2.3. billion in economic output, supporting over 29,000 jobs directly and indirectly. • In 2009, the PA natural gas industry had $3.8 billion in economic output, supporting over 48,000 jobs directly and indirectly. • Marcellus related industry is estimated to generate $13.5 billion in economic output and 175,000 jobs by 2020. (Allegheny conference PSU report) • Large potential for industries relocating to western PA to take advantage of natural gas reserves. • With the boost in local economy, new jobs will open other markets as well—businesses, construction, roads, etc. • Additional job fields other than drilling expected to grow include the following: transportation, warehousing, health and social services, professional services, mining, retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and real estate. • 2008 - $240 million in state/local tax revenue • 2009 - $400 million in state/local tax revenue • PA ranks second in the U.S. for its number of active gas-producing wells. (http://www.worldoil.com/Article.aspx?id=37690)
Houston, TXcw39.com

CenterPoint Energy continues to monitor ERCOT’s grid conditions… what you can do to conserve local power

HOUSTON (KIAH) CenterPoint Energy continues to closely monitor grid conditions and information from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). According to ERCOT, as a result of unplanned power generation outages and customer demand for electricity, the ERCOT system will continue to be close to the amount of power generation available and grid conditions are expected to be tight through Friday, June 18.